Armenia President Says He Learned of Peace Deal through Media

YEREVAN — On Monday, November 9, after the release of the news by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the ceasefire deal arrived at with Azerbaijan and Russia, President Armen Sarkissian released a statement in which he said that he had not known about the peace deal. He also urged the creation of national unity.

The statement appears in its entirety below:

I learned from the press that a statement on ending the Karabakh war was signed with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. I learned about the conditions for ending the war from the press as well.

Unfortunately, there had not been any consultation or discussion on this document with me as the President of the Republic. I had not taken part in any negotiations.

The settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a matter of national significance. Any step and action, any decision related to the vital security interests and rights of Armenia, Artsakh and the entire Armenian people, especially the signing of a document, should be the subject of comprehensive consultations and discussions.

I emphasize that the fate of Artsakh, and consequently, of the Armenian people, can be resolved only taking into account our national interests and only on the basis of a national consensus.