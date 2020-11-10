  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

President Armen Sarkissian

Armenia President Says He Learned of Peace Deal through Media

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
28
0

YEREVAN — On Monday, November 9, after the release of the news by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the ceasefire deal arrived at with Azerbaijan and Russia, President Armen Sarkissian released a statement in which he said that he had not known about the peace deal. He also urged the creation of national unity.

The statement appears in its entirety below:

I learned from the press that a statement on ending the Karabakh war was signed with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. I learned about the conditions for ending the war from the press as well.

Unfortunately, there had not been any consultation or discussion on this document with me as the President of the Republic. I had not taken part in any negotiations.

The settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a matter of national significance. Any step and action, any decision related to the vital security interests and rights of Armenia, Artsakh and the entire Armenian people, especially the signing of a document, should be the subject of comprehensive consultations and discussions.

I emphasize that the fate of Artsakh, and consequently, of the Armenian people, can be resolved only taking into account our national interests and only on the basis of a national consensus.

Taking into account the deep concerns of the large masses of the people conditioned by the current situation, I immediately initiate political consultations in order to coordinate the solutions, arising from the protection agenda of our national interests, as soon as possible.

As the President of the Republic, I consider the formation of national unity at this crucial moment of national preservation to be my current mission. I hope that within ten days we will all be able to form such a unity, in which case I will consider that I have used the opportunities to serve my homeland.

Sarkissian Meets with Political Leaders

Sarkissian met with members of the executive body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vahram Baghdasaryan, Eduard Sharmazanov and head of the youth organization of the party Hayk Mamijanyan in the sidelines of the consultations with political forces of Armenia.

The president’s office reported that during the meeting, he discussed the declaration signed between the Presidents of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on full cessation of fire and military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and its provisions.

Sarkissian said that that national consensus is necessary for the solution of any issue of national importance, such as the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The representatives of the RPA presented their views in the mentioned declaration, the future steps, existing risks, as well as expressed concerns over the situation in the country, presenting some proposals.

Sarkissian also met with ARF Bureau member Armen Rustamyan and member of ARF Supreme Council Artsvik Minasyan in the sidelines of the consultations with political forces of Armenia.

Considering the current leadership as the main responsible for the situation, the ARF representatives expressed their concerns over the existing risks and presented their vision on overcoming the situation.

It was emphasized that a national consensus is necessary for the settlement of Karabakh conflict, as an issue of national importance.

President Sarkissian emphasized the importance of stability, public solidarity and unity in the country.

