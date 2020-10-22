Lack of Visits by International Bodies to Artsakh Has Led to Current Situation

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan says the violence, atrocities, mass destructions committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) are consequences of the international structures’ continuous denial to visit Artsakh.

“The atrocities and mass destructions carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Artsakh are also consequences of the fact that the international organizations have constantly refused to visit Artsakh, despite our numerous calls, invitations and warnings,” he said on October 20 at the session of the parliamentary standing committee on regional and Eurasian integration affairs.

He considered very important to show now that the principle “no one should be left behind, no one should be ignored and isolated”, which is announced in the UN, other structures at a high level, is a really operating principle in life, is a principle protecting person in life, and is not just an illusion. “And it should be proved that eventually no political cause can affect human rights. This practice is also distorting the system of human rights and is also harmful for the reputation of these international organizations”, the Ombudsman said.

Tatoyan said women, children, disabled, elderly people also live in unrecognized states, and they should not be out of the right to having an access to the international structures and the protection.