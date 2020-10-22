Aronian Says He Is Ready to Join Armenian Army

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has revealed he is ready to join the army to fight Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh.

In an interview with chess24, Aronian said he already has already lost friends in the fighting.

“My country is under assault by Turkey and Azerbaijan. We are trying to protect ourselves and our right to live in peace. For every Armenian in the world this is now the main concern. I am going back tomorrow and will do everything I can to help my country overcome this trouble,” he said in Norway where he was competing at the Altibox Norway Chess tournament.

“I will do everything to help my country with everything I can. If it is necessary for my country for me to be in the army I will do that,” he said.