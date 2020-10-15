Somber Cellist in Ghazanchetsots Ruins Touches Hearts

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — First cellist of the Belgian National Philharmonic Orchestra Sevak Avanesyan perfumed Krunk (Crane) by Komitas at Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi town of Artsakh, which had been bombed and partially ruined by Azerbaijani armed forces on October 8.

During the bombing of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral three Russian reporters were injured, one of which in critical situation. The Cathedral was bombed twice from high precision weapons.

Born in 1989 in Armenia, into a musical family, Sevak started studying cello at age of 5, with the well-known Armenian cellist Medea Abrahamyan, student of legendary Mstislav Rostropovitsch. He went on to study at the Tchaikovsky Specialized Secondary and Musical School in Yerevan until 2003. That year, his entire family moved to Brussels (Belgium) where he joined the class of Ms. Viviane Spanoghe at the Royal Conservatory. He graduated with the highest distinction in 2010 and was then accepted in the class of the renowned cellist Claudio Bohorquez at the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin.