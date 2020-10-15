  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Protestors in New York (Taleen Babayan photo)
Two Rallies in New York City Protest War, Demand Accurate Coverage

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — Two protests took place in New York City over the weekend, protesting the attacks on Armenia and Artsakh by the Azerbaijani and Turkish forces, as well as the inaccurate media coverage of those attacks.

Protestors in New York (Taleen Babayan photo)

On Saturday, October 10, throngs of marchers gathered for the “Report the Truth March/Protest.” Thousands marched from NBC Studios (Rockefeller Center) to ABC Studios (Lincoln Center) demanding accurate media coverage on the war in Artsakh. It was organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Van Krikorian and members of the clergy at the October 11 rally.

The following day, on October 11, the Knights of Vartan sponsored the “United for Artsakh” Rally. Among the speakers were Archbishop Vicken Aykazian of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Nvair Kadian Beylerian, Souren Israelyan, Esq from the Armenian Bar Association, Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian of the Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America, Van Krikorian of the Armenian Assembly and Razmig Arzoumanian from the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
