OAKLAND, Calif. — Approximately 100 Armenians from the San Francisco area gathered at St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Church at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2 for a prayer vigil to show support for the Armenians of Artsakh during the ongoing Azerbaijani attack.

Parish priest Rev. Krikor Zakaryan presided over the outdoor vigil. Local Bay area television crews, including KTVU and NBC, filmed the gathering, and KTVU reported on it in its 10 p.m. broadcast that night. Social distancing and the wearing of masks were enforced.

Fr. Krikor Zakaryan speaking at the vigil

The photographs herein are courtesy of Kim Bardakian.

The following video of the event is from the church’s FaceBook site.

Prayer Vigil for Artsakh

Posted by St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Church on Friday, October 2, 2020

