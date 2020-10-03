OAKLAND, Calif. — Approximately 100 Armenians from the San Francisco area gathered at St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Church at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2 for a prayer vigil to show support for the Armenians of Artsakh during the ongoing Azerbaijani attack.

Parish priest Rev. Krikor Zakaryan presided over the outdoor vigil. Local Bay area television crews, including KTVU and NBC, filmed the gathering, and KTVU reported on it in its 10 p.m. broadcast that night. Social distancing and the wearing of masks were enforced.

The photographs herein are courtesy of Kim Bardakian.

The following video of the event is from the church’s FaceBook site.