Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Azerbaijan Attacks Artsakh: Message of Armenian Defense Minister Tonoyan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia David Tonoyan’s message in translation follows.

Dear compatriots,

Early this morning, crudely violating international humanitarian law norms and the logic of the peaceful negotiation process, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked by rocket and aviation measures across the full length of the line of contact between Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces, targeting the military positions of the defense army and the peaceful settlements of Artsakh. Thus, the Azerbaijani military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the consequences of military actions.

At this moment, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army through decisive counter-blows is stopping all attempts of the enemy to advance, causing the enemy heavy losses.

Serving as the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia are prepared to provide any support to ensure the security of Artsakh’s population.

It is already obvious that without learning lessons from the inglorious defeats of the past, Azerbaijani authorities have again overrated their capabilities, for which, I am sure, they will be severely punished.

This adventure will have heavy consequences for the enemy. Our response will be tough as never before. The Armenian army possesses all the necessary means to crush the enemy once again who is assaulting our homeland.

Dear compatriots, comrades-in-arms,

All the victories in our history have been created thanks to unity. I am sure that at this decisive moment we will together carry out our military task with honor by teaching a lesson to the enemy who only understands the language of force.

Below, a video from the Armenian Ministry of Defense shows Armenian armed forces attacking Azerbaijani military equipment.

Հայկական զինուժը շարունակում է խոցել ադրբեջանական մարտական տեխնիկաները

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Posted by ՀՀ պաշտպանության նախարարություն / MoD of the Republic of Armenia on Sunday, September 27, 2020

ArmeniaArtsakh
