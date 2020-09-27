Azerbaijan Attacks Artsakh: Message of Armenian Defense Minister Tonoyan

YEREVAN – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia David Tonoyan’s message in translation follows.

Dear compatriots,

Early this morning, crudely violating international humanitarian law norms and the logic of the peaceful negotiation process, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked by rocket and aviation measures across the full length of the line of contact between Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces, targeting the military positions of the defense army and the peaceful settlements of Artsakh. Thus, the Azerbaijani military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the consequences of military actions.

At this moment, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army through decisive counter-blows is stopping all attempts of the enemy to advance, causing the enemy heavy losses.

Serving as the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia are prepared to provide any support to ensure the security of Artsakh’s population.

It is already obvious that without learning lessons from the inglorious defeats of the past, Azerbaijani authorities have again overrated their capabilities, for which, I am sure, they will be severely punished.