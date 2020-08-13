Recipe Corner: Lebanese Cheese Fatayer from Analida’s Ethnic Spoon

1 teaspoon nigella seeds, if desired

Serves 8-10.

Preparation:

Defrost the pizza dough. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl combine the feta cheese, yogurt, mozzarella cheese, parsley, and nutmeg. Crush with a spoon to break down the chunks of feta. (You want the mixture to look like a very thick lumpy paste.)

On a floured surface knead the dough until it is elastic. Roll into a log and cut into ten pieces. Roll each ball and set aside covered. Roll out each ball into an oval shape and place about 2 tablespoons of filling down the center of the dough.

Fold over the top left of the dough over the filling and press down. Fold over the opposite side over the folded sided and pinch. Repeat the process at the bottom of the pastry. Brush with egg wash and place on parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle with nigella seeds, if desired. Repeat process until all fatayers have been made.

Pre-heat oven and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Fatayer may be served warm or at room temperature. To freeze for the near future, wait until they are room temperature and place in a freezer safe bag. To eat, thaw out to room temperature or warm them in a 200-degree oven.

