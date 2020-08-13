Recipe Corner: Lebanese Cheese Fatayer from Analida’s Ethnic Spoon

Fatayer are a staple of Lebanese cuisine.
Photos and recipe are courtesy of Analida Braeger at the popular Analida’s Ethnic Spoon food blog launched in 2013. Analida is the talented food writer, recipe developer, and creator of Analida’s Ethnic Spoon food blog. Analida is an adjunct lecturer of architectural history at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Penn., and works to “offer historical perspectives about each recipe, its culture, and sometimes the background for its ingredients at my food blog.”
Fatayers are a Lebanese food found throughout the Middle East in pastry shops and market stalls. Fatayers can be filled with meat (lamb fatayer is traditional.) They can be triangular in shape or cigar-shaped. These are similar to the Turkish pogacas or the Latin American empanada, or the Eastern European burek.
Ingredients:
16 oz. pizza dough frozen, then thawed
1 cup feta cheese, crumbled