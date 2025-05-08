Recipe Corner: Avocado and Lentil Fritters with Lemon Avocado Yogurt Sauce

“With strong evidence supporting the Mediterranean-style Diet’s health benefits, this eating pattern is now recommended in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and by the American Heart Association. It’s easy to understand why. The scientific support for eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood, olives and nuts is robust and the heart-healthy avocado, which contributes naturally good fats, fits perfectly into the Mediterranean style of eating,” says Wendy Jo Peterson, a culinary trained nutritionist with the California Avocado Commission.

As a dietitian for nearly 20 years, Wendy Jo has been trained to challenge the norm, search the science, and move forward with an evidence-based approach. As a culinary trained nutritionist, she embraces the slow food movement and relishes the old world ways of cooking, from sourdough to homemade pasta. She is an award-winning author of Born To Eat, Bread Making For Dummies, Mediterranean Diet Cookbook For Dummies, Adrenal Fatigue For Dummies, Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies, and Instant Pot® Cookbook For Dummies. You can find her sharing tips and tricks as a regular contributor with Taste of Home Magazine.

“California Avocados are a heart-healthy superfood. The Mediterranean Diet is one that is proportionately high in healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats, making avocados a perfect fit. There’s more to fresh California Avocados than great taste. Learning about avocado nutrition facts can inspire you to find more ways to incorporate this healthy super fruit into your healthy diet. California Avocados are a nutritional powerhouse. Add to smoothies, soups, salads, bowls, burgers and more for a creamy, buttery taste you crave and the nutrition your body needs. Nutrient-dense foods are those that provide substantial amounts of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients with relatively few calories.”

“One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making it a great nutrient-dense food choice. California Avocados are naturally sodium-, sugar- and cholesterol-free. Avocados can act as a ‘nutrient booster’ by helping increase the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients such as vitamins A, D, K and E. One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, making it a heart-healthy choice to help meet nutrient needs. Although phytonutrients are not essential, research suggests they may promote human health.”

“The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association recommend eating less nutrient-poor foods and limiting the amount of saturated fat, trans fat, added sugars and sodium consumed. The majority of fats in one’s diet should be heart-healthy monounsaturated or polyunsaturated; more than 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated, good fat. Why naturally good fats? Because the body needs some dietary fat in moderation to help with absorption of nutrients. Good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, do not raise LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol levels.”

“Wendy Jo’s plant-forward recipe is perfect for a Meatless Monday dinner, a warm lunch, or anyone looking to embrace the Mediterranean Diet. The recipe is packed with 57% DV dietary fiber from favorites like lentils and avocados. Make these fritters into a sandwich, stuff into your favorite pita or serve as an appetizer at your next party.”