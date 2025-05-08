  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Avocado and Lentil Fritters with Lemon Avocado Yogurt Sauce (Photo courtesy https://californiaavocado.com/recipe/avocado-lentil-fritters-lemon-avocado-yogurt-sauce/)
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Avocado and Lentil Fritters with Lemon Avocado Yogurt Sauce

Christine Vartanian Datian
“With strong evidence supporting the Mediterranean-style Diet’s health benefits, this eating pattern is now recommended in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and by the American Heart Association. It’s easy to understand why. The scientific support for eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood, olives and nuts is robust and the heart-healthy avocado, which contributes naturally good fats, fits perfectly into the Mediterranean style of eating,” says Wendy Jo Peterson, a culinary trained nutritionist with the California Avocado Commission.

As a dietitian for nearly 20 years, Wendy Jo has been trained to challenge the norm, search the science, and move forward with an evidence-based approach. As a culinary trained nutritionist, she embraces the slow food movement and relishes the old world ways of cooking, from sourdough to homemade pasta. She is an award-winning author of Born To Eat, Bread Making For Dummies, Mediterranean Diet Cookbook For Dummies, Adrenal Fatigue For Dummies, Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies, and Instant Pot® Cookbook For Dummies. You can find her sharing tips and tricks as a regular contributor with Taste of Home Magazine.

“California Avocados are a heart-healthy superfood. The Mediterranean Diet is one that is proportionately high in healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats, making avocados a perfect fit. There’s more to fresh California Avocados than great taste. Learning about avocado nutrition facts can inspire you to find more ways to incorporate this healthy super fruit into your healthy diet. California Avocados are a nutritional powerhouse. Add to smoothies, soups, salads, bowls, burgers and more for a creamy, buttery taste you crave and the nutrition your body needs. Nutrient-dense foods are those that provide substantial amounts of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients with relatively few calories.”

“One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making it a great nutrient-dense food choice. California Avocados are naturally sodium-, sugar- and cholesterol-free. Avocados can act as a ‘nutrient booster’ by helping increase the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients such as vitamins A, D, K and E. One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, making it a heart-healthy choice to help meet nutrient needs. Although phytonutrients are not essential, research suggests they may promote human health.”

Wendy Jo Peterson, MS, RD, CSSD,, speaker, culinary nutritionist, dietitian and author

“The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association recommend eating less nutrient-poor foods and limiting the amount of saturated fat, trans fat, added sugars and sodium consumed. The majority of fats in one’s diet should be heart-healthy monounsaturated or polyunsaturated; more than 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated, good fat. Why naturally good fats? Because the body needs some dietary fat in moderation to help with absorption of nutrients. Good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, do not raise LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol levels.”

“Wendy Jo’s plant-forward recipe is perfect for a Meatless Monday dinner, a warm lunch, or anyone looking to embrace the Mediterranean Diet. The recipe is packed with 57% DV dietary fiber from favorites like lentils and avocados. Make these fritters into a sandwich, stuff into your favorite pita or serve as an appetizer at your next party.”

Ingredients:

Sauce:

1 cup whole fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 ripe Fresh California Avocado, peeled and seeded

1/4 cup parsley

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

Fritters:

1 1/2 cups cooked brown lentils

1 ripe Fresh California Avocado, peeled and seeded

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped onions

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup parsley

1/2 teaspoon za’atar, or ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups bread crumbs

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, for frying

Salad:

4 cups arugula, or shredded Tuscan kale or fresh spinach

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

1/4 ripe Fresh California Avocado, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, optional

 

Preparation:

Add yogurt, lemon juice, avocado, parsley and sea salt to food processor. Blend for 30 seconds, scraping down the sides as needed. Test for flavor and add salt as needed.

Rinse food processor to make the fritters. Add lentils, avocado, lemon juice, chopped onions, garlic and parsley to the food processor. Blend ingredients for 1 minute, frequently scraping down sides. Add za’atar, sea salt, flour and bread crumbs; pulse for 30 seconds to incorporate the bread crumbs.

Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, form 2 tablespoon patties. Patties will be about 2 1/2 inch circles and 1/2 inch in thickness.

In a heavy cast iron skillet or heavy skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Pan fry the fritters for 2 minutes on one side and 1 to 2 minutes on the other or until lightly golden brown in color. Transfer cooked fritters to plate and cover with paper towels. Cook fritters in 3 to 4 batches. In a separate mixing bowl, toss greens with lemon juice and massage in olive oil and sea salt.

To plate, place 1 cup greens on each plate. Place 4 fritters around the bed of greens and drizzle or dollop with the lemon and avocado yogurt sauce. Add chopped avocado, and for optional garnish sprinkle with sesame seeds.

*Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.

Serving Suggestion: If you can’t find za’atar, you can use cumin or coriander instead. If you don’t have sesame seeds on hand try chopped walnuts or other nuts.

Beverage Pairing: Cucumber and lemon infused sparkling water would make for a refreshing beverage, but if you’re craving a crisp glass of wine opt for a Sauvignon Blanc that highlights citrus notes.

For this recipe, go to:

https://californiaavocado.com/recipe/avocado-lentil-fritters-lemon-avocado-yogurt-sauce/

Learn how to enjoy a healthy Mediterranean Lifestyle with avocados at: https://californiaavocado.com/lifestyle/the-mediterranean-lifestyle-with-california-avocados/

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION

12 Mauchly, Suite L

Irvine, CA 92618

Phone: (949) 341-1955

Fax: (949) 341-1970

Website: https://www.californiaavocadogrowers.com/

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California Avocados are commercially cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by more than 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Because of our unwavering belief in the quality of California Avocados, we’re dedicated to sharing information, promoting our product and supporting those who use, produce, sell and serve California Avocados.

For more recipes from Wendy Jo Peterson, go to: https://californiaavocado.com/author/wendyjopeterson/

For Wendy Jo’s cookbooks, go to: https://www.justwendyjo.com/cook-books/

For her recipes and articles at Taste of Home, see: https://www.tasteofhome.com/author/wendy-jo-peterson/

For her food blog, see: https://www.justwendyjo.com/blog/

For her Facebook page, see: https://www.facebook.com/justwendyjo/photos_by

Copyright © 2024 California Avocado Commission

