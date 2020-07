Lightly rub the dough with some oil. Place dough in a large bowl, cover, and let it proof in a draft-free area until double in size; punch down the dough, cover and place in a draft-free place until doubled again.

Ingredients for cheese filling:

2 lbs. white cheese, such as Panela or Queso Fresco or 1 lb. of each mixed together

1/2 lb. feta cheese (optional)

3 or 4 green onions, chopped

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Italian parsley leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Egg Wash:

2 egg yolks beaten with 1 teaspoon sour cream to give beureks a golden color.

Preparation:

Break off a piece of dough depending on how big you want your beureks to be. Roll out on a floured surface. Place a good amount of the filling in the center of the dough, following the Illustrations in the photo if you wish to make a braided beurek, or you can just close the edges to form a triangle shape. Brush the surface with egg wash mixture. Bake in a pre-heated 375 degree oven until golden in color.

Fried Cheese Beurek:

Fried Cheese Beureks(Original recipe by Salpy's International Kitchen)Dough:4 Cups All-purpose Flour2 Eggs1 Tsp… Posted by Salpy's International Kitchen on Thursday, May 7, 2015

https://www.facebook.com/SalpysInternationalKitchen/

https://www.facebook.com/SalpysInternationalKitchen/?tn-str=k*F

https://www.thearmeniankitchen.com/search?q=salpy