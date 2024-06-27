Recipe Corner: The Mediterranean Dish Spanakorizo – Greek Spinach Rice

“Growing up in the Mediterranean city of Port Said, my early years were filled with sweet memories of visiting the local Souq (market) with my father, gathering things from just-caught fish, to beautiful plump tomatoes, bunches of fresh parsley, and sticks of cinnamon from the vendors he would greet by name,” says Suzy Karadsheh, the cookbook author and creator at Mediterranean Dish. “We would return home to my mother’s fragrant Mediterranean kitchen with our spoils. That family kitchen is where I learned to cook.”

“Spanakorizo or Greek Spinach Rice is a comforting dish made with spinach and medium grain rice then flavor boosted with dried herbs, garlic, onion, and a splash of lemon juice. This easy spinach rice recipe can be enjoyed as a vegetarian main for 4 people or as a side with your favorite protein (up to 6 people),” she says.

“Spanakorizo is considered classic Greek comfort food. It’s one of my go-to dishes, especially when I want something convenient while sticking to healthy, whole foods. Spanakorizo has flavors similar to spanakopita, my favorite crispy Greek spinach and feta pie, or my mac and cheese twist, but it’s a little less involved, which means I can make it on a busy weeknight. This recipe can be served as a vegetarian meal, or make it vegan by omitting the feta cheese at the end (although I think it adds flavor and a touch of luxury). As a side, it is particularly good with meatballs, baked trout, or lemon chicken.”

“The kind of rice you use is key to the success of this recipe and achieving the perfect Greek spinach rice. I chose a medium-grain rice like arborio. This kind of rice is often used in risotto recipes like mushroom risotto or asparagus risotto or really any risotto for that matter. If you use short-grain rice, you risk having a mushy/sticky result. And long grain rice will not give you the silky, creamy texture you need here.”

“Lemon juice adds acidity and brightens the earthy flavor of the spinach. Freshly squeezed is best. Kosher salt and black pepper: Think of salt as a flavor enhancer and the black pepper adds a subtle warmth.”

“The benefit of cooking the spinach is that you can pack a ton of the nutrient-rich greens into just a few bites, with this dish or my spinach pasta, just to name a few. This recipe calls for 2 heaping cups of spinach to 1 cup of rice. It may sound like a lot of spinach, but the spinach wilts as it cooks making this rice-to-spinach ratio perfect. Plus, it’s a way to increase the nutrition since spinach adds antioxidants, fiber, iron, and calcium, as well as vitamins K, C, B12, B6, E, and more.”