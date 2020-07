1 tablespoon vanilla

3/4 cups walnuts, chopped, to taste

Frosting:

1/4 cube margarine or butter

1/4 cup milk, heated

3/4 box powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees.

Wash raisins. In a medium pot, combine water and raisins and cook until the water has been reduced to 1 1/2 cups. Reserve cooked raisins to add later.

Measure into a mixing bowl: the sugar, margarine or butter, eggs, and salt, and blend well together. Measure into a flour sifter: flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and mace; sift together three times. Gradually add sifted mixture into wet mixture. Add the cooled raisin water to this mixture. Add vanilla. Blend well, and stir in walnuts and the 1 1/2 cups cooked raisins. Pour into a large 12” X 17” greased and floured baking sheet. Bake at 300 degrees for 25 minutes.

Frosting: Mix all ingredients in a medium bowl. Spread on warm cake before cutting into squares.

Makes 54 (2”) squares 1/2” thick.

* Possible mace substitutes include nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, ginger or pumpkin pie spice.