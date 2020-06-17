Glendale City Councilmember Kassakhian Joins Metropolitan Water Board

GLENDALE, Calif. – Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian joined the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California on June 9 as the city’s representative.

Kassakhian, who took his seat as Metropolitan’s board continues meeting online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, succeeds Vartan Gharpetian, who was appointed to the Metropolitan board in October, 2019.

A Glendale resident since 1986, Kassakhian served as elected city clerk for 15 years before his successful city council bid in March. He also is vice chair of the Glendale Housing Authority and the city’s representative to the California Contract Cities Association.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.