Bared Maronian’s ‘Orphans of the Genocide’ Documentary Now Available on Amazon Prime

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Armenoid Productions announced this that its 2013 award-winning “Orphans of the Genocide” documentary is now available for free on Amazon Prime Video. The visual journey of never-before-seen archival footage and discovered memoirs of Armenian orphans tells of the horrors of the Armenian genocide of 1915. It was widely broadcast on PBS TV Stations reaching over 50 million households, and translated into French, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek and Armenian.

“We chose to make Orphans of the Genocide available for free on Amazon to expand our viewership. Currently it is available in the U.S. and the UK and will soon be available in Germany and Japan with subtitles,” says Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award Laureate, 4-time Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of Armenoid Productions, Bared Maronian.

“Orphans of the Genocide” documents the arduous journey of over 150,000 Armenian orphans who were later rescued by American and Scandinavian relief organizations. Among many orphans profiled is Satenig, American pathologist and euthanasia proponent, Dr. Jack Kevorkian’s mother. Selected by the Hong Kong World International Film Festival, and nationally distributed by the National Educational Telecommunications Association to over 250 TV stations across the U.S., the documentary received a Telly Award. It was nominated to the 2014 Regional Emmy Award in Historical Documentary category, selected in NYC Filmmaker’s Festival, nominated as Best Documentary at the 2013 ARPA Film Festival, featured at New York’s Unspoken Human Rights Film Festival, and received the Audience Choice Award at the 2013 Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Maronian’s most recent production “Bloodless: The Path to Democracy” is a collaboration between Armenoid Productions and Cultural Impact Foundation. It documents the civil disobedience of the people’s revolution of 2018 in Armenia which resulted in the bloodless overthrow of an incumbent, corrupt, oligarchic government and the appointment of a new “people’s choice” Prime Minister. Maronian’s earlier 2016 documentary, “Women of 1915″, examines the plight of the Armenian women during and after the Armenian Genocide of 1915.