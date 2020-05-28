Cleveland’s Armenians During the COVID-19 Crisis

By Harry Kezelian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Armenian community is one of the smaller ones in the Eastern United States, but has not been silent during the current pandemic.
With approximately 200-250 families under the care of St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church in Richmond Heights, Ohio (a Cleveland suburb), and about 80 families in the Columbus, Ohio, mission parish, the community is led by the young and dynamic Fr. Hratch Sargsyan, a native of Armavir, Armenia. St. Gregory of Narek is the only Armenian house of worship in Ohio.
Sargsyan says that due to diocese orders, only a couple of deacons and a couple of choir members, aside from the priest, are participating in Sunday badaraks. However, services are being streamed online, on both Facebook and YouTube.
The parish is offering Zoom Bible studies twice a week – one for men, and one for women. Sargsyan has been reaching out to community members to participate in socially-distanced home blessings and visitations.