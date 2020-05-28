AMAA Launches Aid Project for Lebanon

Our people are industrious, workaholic and can turn the stone into bread.

But when calamity hits on all fronts paralyzing a region because of persistent fear of violence, exasperated by inability to access one’s own resources, compounded by an unknown and unseen vile, the result is an unimaginable and catastrophic collective punishment.

That is what our communities are facing today in the Near East, especially in Lebanon.

Imagine, a lockdown partially lifted, allowing schools to open but parents fretting, because they cannot afford any tuition any more.

Imagine teachers being paid half a salary while the cost of essential goods has tripled.

This is not the Dark Ages nor the lurid Ottoman Empire.