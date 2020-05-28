Standout Wyoming Chef Shares Easy Kofta Recipe

By Dan Janjigian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — As an Armenian-American chef, I am constantly looking for ways to integrate the dishes and flavors that I grew up with into my menus. This recipe was born out of that desire in the catering kitchen. When I make these koftas, they’re usually small, about two bites and served on a skewer as a passed appetizer at events, dotted with a dill-cucumber raita, or a thick jajik.

This recipe is a marriage of kofta, and losh kebab, or as my parents said “It’s a grilled Keyma with spice.”

When I’m at home, I prefer to eat it in Syrian bread with a lightly dressed cucumber and tomato salad.

If gluten is an issue, you can substitute cooked quinoa for the bulgur in equal proportions, it adds a different texture as an added bonus.