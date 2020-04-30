  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Obituary: Charles Shahe Guleserian, Active in Church, Co-Founder of Armenian Heritage Park

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Charles Shahe Guleserian of Arlington and Cape Cod passed away on April 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease.

He was the beloved husband for 60 years to Joyce Kachadorian Guleserian and father of three sons; Mark Guleserian from Powder Springs Georgia and his companion Deborah Clabough, Gary Guleserian and his wife Elizabeth from Burlington and Matthew Guleserian and his wife Terri from Westwood. He loved and adored his five grandchildren, Samantha, Michael, Isabella and twins Lillian and Gunther.

He was the son of the late Papken and Arshulous Guleserian and was predeceased by his brother Norman from Winchester. He also leaves his brother-in-law Leon Kachadorian from Belmont.

Charles graduated from Belmont schools and was a graduate of Wentworth Institute with a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering and a graduate of Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in structural engineering. Charles owned his own business MGM Contracting named after his three sons. He worked right up until his illness for over 50 years as a commercial real estate developer in Belmont and Cambridge.

He was very active in his community and especially at St. James Armenian Church in Watertown. He served on the Parish Council for many years and was a Diocesan Delegate for over 23 years, as well as being on the Board of Trustees. On December 2013 he was honored Parishioner of the year. Close to his heart was being the co-founder and co-vice president for the Armenian Heritage Park Foundation at the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

He was a member and past president of the Armenian Council of Executives. He was a member of Knights of Vartan Ararat Lodge No. 1 and Past Commander in 2003. He was named Man of the Year in 2014.

He also was president of the Rotary Club of Belmont and received an award for his leadership in raising sums for a hospital in Armenia for testing and prevention of Prostate Cancer in Men.

He was a Mason and Past Master in 1976 for Mount Olivet Lodge in Cambridge.

Charles looked forward to the weekends when he could go to his Cape Cod house, relax, work in his yard and especially go fishing on his boat with friends.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the Covid-19 crisis funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers donations in Charles Memory can be made to:  St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA. 02472 OR Armenian Heritage Park Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Watertown, MA. 02471.

(The staff of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator and the Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association express their condolences to the Guleserian family.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
