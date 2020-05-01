In Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, the Boston Armenian Community Gives Back

BOSTON – As part of the inspirational April 24th campaign to provide 1.5 million meals to individuals and families in need across the United States, and as a symbolic gesture of gratitude to America for the humanitarian relief provided to the Armenian people during the Armenian Genocide, the Boston Armenian community rallied support and also raised awareness through the purchase of 3 billboards, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

“This is an amazing example of our community at work, seeing our best and brightest here in Boston come together to continue the effort to Feed America. This is at the core of the Armenian Assembly’s objective to bring our community together in a meaningful way,” stated Assembly Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian. “Starting with our strong community in southern California, Boston and other communities continue to organize and raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide while giving back to those in need during the current state of emergency. I share with all of you my respect and thanks to all those who contributed to this effort throughout the country,” Barsamian added.

Drs. Shant and Reem Parseghian, in collaboration with the following community members, were able to raise the needed funds: Dr. and Mrs. Noubar and Anna Afeyan, Mr. and Mrs. Armen and Lauren Arakelian, Mr. and Dr. Aram and Knarik Arkun, Dr. and Mrs. Armen and Araz Arslanian, Dr. and Mrs. Mihran and Elo Artinian, Mr. and Mrs. Nigoghos and Roset Atinizian, Mr. and Mrs. Nishan and Margrit Atinizian, Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Garineh Avakian, Mr. and Mrs. Jano and Arpi Avedissian, Mr. and Dr. Ara and Talin Balikian, Mr. and Mrs. Avedis and Carmen Barmakian, Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Rita Bejakian, Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Ida Bejakian, Mr. and Mrs. Stephan & Beth Boyamian, Mr. and Mrs. Avedis and Houry Boyamian, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis and Rita Chekijian, Mr. and Mrs. Jirair and Susan Demirchian, Mr. and Mrs. Raffi and Nina Festekjian, Mr. and Mrs. Jean-Jacques and Nicole Hajjar, Dr. and Mrs. George and Kara Halebian, Mr. and Mrs. Chris and Talin Kebadjian, Dr. and Mrs. Berdj and Margaret Kiladjian, Mr. and Mrs. Alexander and Tamar Kouspakian, Mr. and Mrs. George and Zepure Kouyoumjian, Mr. and Mrs. Aurelian and Anahid Mardiros, Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Hasmig Mardiros, Mr. and Mrs. Armen and Sylvie Meguerditchian, Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Maro Meguerditchian, Dr. and Mrs. Vatche and Natalie Minassian, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie and Herip Minassian, Mr. and Mrs. Vahe and Ani Nigoghosian, Mr. and Mrs. Karnig and Linda Ostayan, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis and Seta Ourfalian, Drs. Ashot and Yelena Papoyan, Dr. and Mrs. Vatche and Seza Seradarian.

“As genocide survivors, we were always grateful to the countries that hosted us and helped us to prosper and build our communities again, so expressing gratitude to this great country we live in is the least we can do. Moreover, the prominent placement of these billboards helps to further our collective goals in raising awareness about the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide,” stated Dr. Shant Parseghian of Massachusetts.

Thanks to the multi-coalition Armenian-American organizational effort that was initiated in southern California in partnership with the Tony Robbins Foundation, a nationwide nonprofit organization, Feeding America, will be able to provide much-needed meals to more than 5 million people based on the funds raised.

The 3 billboards may be seen starting Monday, May 4 for one week at I-93 WS exit 31, I-95/Rt. 128 WS North AC exist and I-90 Massachusetts Pike Beacon Street.