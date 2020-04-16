From Our Home to Yours: A Family Affair Classical Concert Commemorates Genocide

LOS ANGELES — In commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, the Pogossian/Manouelian family will perform a charity concert on April 23 at 10 p.m. EST ( 7 p.m. PDT) live-streamed on the YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages of the DIlijan Chamber Music Series (https://dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org/)
Honoring the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Pogossian/Manouelian family — UCLA professor of violin and director of the UCLA Armenian Music Program Movses Pogossian, Los Angeles Philharmonic violinist Varty Manouelian, and their children cellist Edvard Pogossian, violist Cara Pogossian, and clarinetist Anoush Pogossian — will perform music by Komitas and Mozart, along with World Premieres of new works for clarinet quintet written specifically for this occasion by Ian Krouse, Artashes Kartalyan and Aida Shirazi.
The concert, which aims to bring solace and unity during this time of distress and distancing, will be streamed on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
The audience is invited to make voluntary contributions which will benefit:
- Music For Food (in support of food services of the Midnight Mission, Skid Row, Los Angeles) (https://musicforfood.net/)
- COVID-19 Campaign in support of free-lance musicians, by Gabriela Lena Frank’s Creative Academy of Music –https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/glfcamgigthrucovid
- UCLA Armenian Music Program- Donate Herehttps://schoolofmusic.ucla.edu/resources/armenian-music-program/
- Lark Musical Society/Dilijan Chamber Music Series, Glendale, CA – Donate Herehttps://dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org/support/
Violinist Movses Pogossian is a Laureate of several international competitions, including the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Competition, and has performed extensively as soloist and recitalist in Europe, Northern America, and Asia. Avid chamber musician, he has collaborated with such artists as Jeremy Denk, Kim Kashkashian, Alexei Lubimov, Rohan de Saram, and with members of the Tokyo, Kronos, and Brentano string quartets. He is Artistic Director of the acclaimed Dilijan Chamber Music Series, currently in its 15th season. Champion of new music, Pogossian has premiered over 80 works, and worked closely with such composers as Kurtág, Mansurian, Harbison, Saariaho, Chihara, among others. He was described by LA Times‘ Mark Swed as “…a sophisticated virtuoso, subtle and bold in his phrasing.” Pogossian’s discography includes the recently released Complete Sonatas and Partitas by J. S. Bach, as well as solo violin CDs “Blooming Sounds,” “In Nomine,” “Inspired by Bach” and Kurtág’s “Kafka Fragments,” with soprano Tony Arnold. Movses Pogossian is currently Professor of Violin at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, as well as Founder and Director of the UCLA Armenian Music Program.