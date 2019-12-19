Wizz Air Expands into Armenia with Two New Routes

YEREVAN (Reuters) — Wizz Air will be expanding into Armenia with new flights from Vilnius and Vienna to Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the low-cost airline said on Monday.

Wizz Air said it expected to start flying the two twice-weekly routes in April 2020.

On Thursday, the Budapest-based carrier said it intended to create a subsidiary airline based in Abu Dhabi, which it expects to launch in the second half of next year.

Wizz Air follows Ryanair, which announced four new twice-weekly routes in October, with flights from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino expected to start in January.

“We have put a great effort in decreasing costs for airlines operating in Armenia,” Tatevik Revazian, chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told Reuters.