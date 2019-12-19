  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
51

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Wizz Air Expands into Armenia with Two New Routes

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
14
0

YEREVAN (Reuters) — Wizz Air will be expanding into Armenia with new flights from Vilnius and Vienna to Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the low-cost airline said on Monday.

Wizz Air said it expected to start flying the two twice-weekly routes in April 2020.

On Thursday, the Budapest-based carrier said it intended to create a subsidiary airline based in Abu Dhabi, which it expects to launch in the second half of next year.

Wizz Air follows Ryanair, which announced four new twice-weekly routes in October, with flights from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino expected to start in January.

“We have put a great effort in decreasing costs for airlines operating in Armenia,” Tatevik Revazian, chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told Reuters.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Turkey Sanctions, Condemns Invasion of Syria
Next Armenian Genocide Recognition Crosses a Threshold
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.