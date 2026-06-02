Russia Recalls Ambassador to Armenia ahead of Elections

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Moscow has recalled its Ambassador to Armenia, Sergei Kopirkin, “for consultations” about Armenia’s relations with the EU. The decision came a day after Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states urged Armenia to swiftly hold a referendum to choose between the two blocs.

The move comes amidst renewed tensions between Armenia and Russia ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections. The latest round of friction largely followed an April 1 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which Putin expressed their wish that “pro-Russian” forces would be able to “participate in this domestic political work during the elections.”

The day before Kopyrkin’s recall, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan adopted a joint statement during an EAEU session in Kazakhstan on May 29, calling for Armenia to hold a nationwide referendum “as soon as possible” on joining the EU or remaining in the EAEU.

Armenia was represented at the session by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, as Pashinyan was engaged in election campaigning.

The appeal was issued in light of “the significant risks to the economic security” of EAEU member states stemming from Armenia’s “preparations for accession to the EU”, as well as the need to prevent related damage to the bloc.