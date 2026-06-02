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Apricots from Armenia
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Fruit Imports Also Banned by Russia

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Russia banned more imports from Armenia on Monday, June 1, imposing “temporary restrictions” on the sale of Armenian fruits just days before the country’s crucial parliamentary elections.

As was the case with other food products essentially banned by it late last month, the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor claimed that many of them do not meet phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) because of what it called poor oversight by Armenian authorities.

The government agency said that the measure, effective June 2, applies to grapes and stone fruits such as apricots, cherries and peaches. It comes just before the beginning of the apricot and cherry harvesting period in Armenia. Russia has long been a key market for these crops grown by tens of thousands of Armenian farmers.

Many others grow vegetables that have also been exported to Russia in large quantities for many years. Rosselkhoznadzor blocked their imports late week, saying that it has found dangerous “quarantined objects” in many Armenian tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and greens. Imports of Armenian cut flowers and mineral water were halted earlier in May.

The punitive measures highlight a further deterioration of Russian-Armenian relations that followed the holding of two European summits in Yerevan in early May. Moscow has since been pressuring the Armenian government to choose between continuing to seek membership of the European Union and remaining part of the EEU, a Russian-led trade that guarantees Armenian exporters’ tariff-free access to the Russian market.

On Friday, EEU member Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan joined Russia in telling Yerevan to make such a choice through a referendum “as soon as possible.” They also implicitly threatened to suspend Armenia’s membership in the bloc. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed the demand.

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Moscow is ramping up the pressure on Yerevan ahead of the June 7 elections in which Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party is challenged by opposition groups pledging to repair Russian-Armenian relations.

According to Armenian government data, Russia accounted for 35.8 percent of Armenia’s foreign trade last year, followed by China (12.3 percent) and the EU (11.7 percent). Armenian exports to Russia totaled almost $3 billion in 2025, compared with $667 million worth of goods exported by Armenian firms to EU member states.

The EU condemned the Russian pressure on Monday. It accused Moscow of trying to “hurt Armenia’s economy” and “influence the outcome” of Sunday’s elections.

“We will continue supporting Armenia to handle such attempts of coercion,” EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said, according to the AFP news agency.

The EU itself was accused by Russia as well as the Armenian opposition of election meddling after deciding earlier this year to send a “hybrid rapid response team” to Yerevan for the ballot. The deployment was requested by Pashinyan’s government.

Opposition leaders running in Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections have blamed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for Russia’s widening bans on the import of Armenian goods and warned of their devastating impact on the domestic economy.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“If this government miraculously stays in power, Armenia’s economy will be plunged into a deep crisis,” former President Robert Kocharian said during an election campaign rally in central Yerevan on Sunday. “And what for? For the sake of one person who wants to cling to power.”

“I honestly don’t know why they are artificially turning us into an enemy of Russia,” he told thousands of supporters of his Hayastan alliance. “They are taking us down the destructive path of Ukraine. We don’t need that, my dear people. What we need is allied relations with Russia and very good relations with both Europe and the United States.”

Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), likewise expressed concern over the economic impact of the Russian bans as he campaigned in the northern Lori province at the weekend.

“Why are we feuding with Russia?” Tsarukyan said. “Do we have better options? People go there for work, people export goods, and every month $160 million in remittances comes from Russia.”

“You’ve heard the Russian president’s speech,” he added, alluding to Vladimir Putin’s latest warning that the Armenian government must choose between striving to join the European Union and remaining part of a Russian-led trade bloc that gives Armenia tariff-free access to Russia’s market and a significant discount on the price of Russian natural gas.

Levon Zurabyan, the top election candidate of former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress (HAK) party, spoke on Monday of an “impending energy and economic collapse” in the country. He claimed that Pashinyan has “dragged us into a proxy war between the West and Russia and Iran.”

Russia is Armenia’s leading commercial partner, having accounted for 36 percent of its foreign trade last year. Armenian farmers, agribusiness firms and alcohol producers are particularly dependent on the Russian market. Nevertheless, Pashinyan insisted last Thursday that the Russian sanctions do not pose “any threat to Armenia’s developing economy.”

Pashinyan’s three main election challengers — Hayastan, the BHK and Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetian’s Strong Armenia bloc — have pledged to repair Russian-Armenian relations if they win the elections. The Armenian premier has repeatedly branded them Russian “agents” and “spies” on the campaign trail.

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