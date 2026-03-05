Hamlet Manukyan Named Europe’s Top Gymnast for 2025

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — European champion in artistic gymnastics, Universiade gold medalist and two-time world youth champion Hamlet Manukyan has been named Europe’s best gymnast of 2025.

The 18-year-old athlete was declared the winner following a vote held on the website of the International Gymnastics Federation, receiving more than 1,030,000 votes, or 51 percent, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

Competing alongside Manukyan for the title were European bronze medalist in sports acrobatics Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal, European champion Tofig Aliyev of Azerbaijan, world bronze medalist and European silver medalist in artistic gymnastics Noe Seifert of Switzerland, and world silver medalist and four-time European champion Luke Whitehouse of Great Britain.

In 2025, Manukyan won gold on the pommel horse at the European Championships and also became a World Cup winner.

Manukyan is the 2023 Junior World Champion on pommel horse and rings as well as the 2025 European Champion on the former.