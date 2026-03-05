  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
10

Week

Latest articles of the week
Hamlet Manukyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Hamlet Manukyan Named Europe’s Top Gymnast for 2025

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
39
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — European champion in artistic gymnastics, Universiade gold medalist and two-time world youth champion Hamlet Manukyan has been named Europe’s best gymnast of 2025.

The 18-year-old athlete was declared the winner following a vote held on the website of the International Gymnastics Federation, receiving more than 1,030,000 votes, or 51 percent, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

Competing alongside Manukyan for the title were European bronze medalist in sports acrobatics Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal, European champion Tofig Aliyev of Azerbaijan, world bronze medalist and European silver medalist in artistic gymnastics Noe Seifert of Switzerland, and world silver medalist and four-time European champion Luke Whitehouse of Great Britain.

In 2025, Manukyan won gold on the pommel horse at the European Championships and also became a World Cup winner.

Manukyan  is the 2023 Junior World Champion on pommel horse and rings as well as the 2025 European Champion on the former.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Hovhannes Karapetyan Is a Special ‘Mamma’ in Donizetti Opera
Next Armenia Added to European List of Journalist Jailers
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.