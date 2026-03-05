  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Vazgen Saghatelyan and Narek Samsonyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenia Added to European List of Journalist Jailers

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Gayane Saribekian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — A coalition of Western press freedom groups has for the first time included Armenia on its list of countries in wider Europe jailing journalists or other media figures.

As part of an annual report released on Tuesday, March 3, the Platform for the Safety of Journalists also blacklisted neighboring Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia as well as Russia and Belarus. The platform consists of 15 watchdogs, including the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and Paris-based Reporters Without Borders, cooperating with the Council of Europe.

“At the end of 2025, Armenia was recorded for the first time on the Platform with journalists or other media actors in detention, following the pre-trial detention of podcasters Vazgen Saghatelyan and Narek Samsonyan on hooliganism charges,” says its report.

Samsonyan and Saghatelyan are currently standing trial for verbally abusing parliament speaker Alen Simonyan in response to his personal insults. Simonyan branded the two outspoken men as “sons of b*tches” when he commented on their seven-hour interview with former President Serzh Sargsyan broadcast live on YouTube in early November. They responded to him with offensive language.

Simonyan demanded criminal proceedings against them on November 11. Two days later, officers of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) demonstratively detained the two podcasters, searching their homes and their Imnemnimi podcast studio in the process. No action was taken against Simonyan, who is a leading political ally of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, notorious for spitting at a heckler in Yerevan in 2023.

Both Saghatelyan and Samsonyan again pleaded not guilty to the hooliganism charge at the beginning of their trial in January. They said they are being prosecuted for exercising their freedom of speech. Samsonyan also went on hunger strike in protest against their detention.

He stopped refusing food two weeks later, after prison authorities reluctantly allowed him to undergo surgery at a Yerevan hospital of his choice. An Armenian appeals court moved him to house arrest on February 19. Saghatelyan remains in jail.

Ashot Melikyan, the chairman of the Yerevan-based Committee to Protect Freedom of Speech, described Armenia’s inclusion on the list of journalist jailers as a blow to its international reputation. He said it was an inevitable consequence of the “disproportionate measures” taken against the two pro-opposition podcasters.

“The mere fact that journalists are in prison is enough of a reason for serious [international] criticism,” Melikyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Dozens of other critics of Pashinyan, including an opposition mayor and three archbishops of the Armenian Apostolic Church, have also been prosecuted in recent months in what the Armenian opposition calls a pre-election government crackdown on dissent. The authorities deny that they are political prisoners.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
