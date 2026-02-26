Andrea Savorani Neri: A Visual Investigation on his Ancestors

YEREVAN/PARIS – Andrea Savorani Neri (born in 1976) is a Paris-based Italian photographer. He graduated in modern literature from the University of Bologna and studied photography at IUAV University of Venice. From the beginning of his career, he has explored the relationship between language and image. After research periods in Spain, France, and Russia, he settled in Paris and later taught at the University of Paris III, Sorbonne Nouvelle, and at Université Paris Cité.
He has collaborated with international TV networks, news agencies, and print media, including NUR Photo, IMAGO, Euronews, BBC, Sky TG24, RAI, and L’Espresso, among others. His work has appeared in major newspapers and magazines worldwide, such as Le Monde, Paris Match, Le Figaro, Libération, Le Point, The Guardian, The New York Times, Forbes, L’Espresso, La Repubblica, El País, Der Spiegel Al Jazeera, and many others.
For more about him see https://www.andrea-savorani-neri.com/
Dear Andrea, while looking through your photographs, I was especially struck by your human portraits in what I would call a “dry” documentary style. Many of your subjects seem slightly disoriented in the world around them; they rarely smile — even when they are young people or children, even within the fashion context. Is this a conscious choice?
Both the absence of an overly obvious smile in my photographs and the vague feeling of disorientation with respect to the surrounding world are the result of deliberate choice. What exactly am I doing when I take a photograph of a person? What kind of relationship am I establishing with that person and, above all, what kind of representation do I want to give of that person to those who may observe their image? If we add the complexity and substantial unknowability of the individual to the fact that photography is always and in any case a fiction, not reality, the logical consequence is that it is necessary to avoid suggesting marked, overly defined, overly explicit emotions. This may seem paradoxical because photographs are by definition fixed images, but what I seek in my interaction with people is to achieve a sort of “zero degree” of the face portrayed. I prefer the absence of an expression that would explicitly suggest a state of mind, in order to preserve as much as possible the ambiguity and unknowability of the other. Creating images in itself necessarily implies a choice, but within this limit I would like to respect as much as possible the indeterminate nature of people, as well as that of places. And I believe that the two aspects you have highlighted are interdependent and linked: individuals live in a world whose nature they constantly seek to understand and whose codes they strive to decipher. My ambition is that at least part of this mystery — a mystery that is inherent in the primordial nature of photography as a medium — remains intact in my images.
Am I right in sensing that loneliness is a central theme in your work? Even your landscapes appear isolated, fragile, almost melancholic — despite their often-vivid colors. How do you relate to this interpretation?