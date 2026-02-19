  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Siranush Sahakyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Prisoners in Baku to Appeal to ECHR without Exhausting Azerbaijani Remedies, Lawyer Says

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
52
0

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenian prisoners sentenced in Azerbaijan plan to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) without exhausting all domestic legal remedies in Azerbaijan, lawyer Siranush Sahakyan said on Tuesday, February 17, arguing that local courts do not offer effective avenues for justice.

Her remarks came after Azerbaijani authorities sentenced former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan to 20 years in prison. Legal experts have repeatedly described the fate of former Artsakh political and military leaders held in Baku as a matter ultimately dependent on political decisions.

Sahakyan, who represents Armenian prisoners of war and detainees before the European Court of Human Rights, said the issue, while primarily political, also has legal dimensions because “legal processes were misused for political purposes.”

“In formal terms, they can apply to higher courts in Azerbaijan, but these are not effective mechanisms for achieving justice,” Sahakyan told Panorama.am in an interview. She said Azerbaijan recognizes the jurisdiction of the Strasbourg-based court and that violations of the right to a fair trial could be effectively raised before it.

Sahakyan noted that Azerbaijani political prisoners, activists and journalists who have faced repression have previously secured redress through the ECHR. While United Nations mechanisms are also available, she says they exert mainly political and moral pressure, whereas ECHR judgments are legally binding.

Under the European Convention on Human Rights, applicants are generally required to exhaust effective domestic remedies before applying to the court. However, Sahakyan argued that if remedies exist only in theory and cannot function effectively in practice, applicants may be exempt from that requirement.

“If the applicants do not exhaust higher domestic courts, they must justify why the theoretically existing mechanisms are ineffective,” she said.

Sahakyan pointed to previous cases involving Armenians in Azerbaijan, including that of Gurgen Margaryan, in which a presidential pardon for Ramil Safarov was not challenged in domestic courts despite decrees being subject to judicial review. She also cited other cases involving Armenian detainees and property rights claims as evidence that Azerbaijani courts have not provided effective remedies for Armenians.

She said Vardanyan’s legal team would soon issue a separate statement regarding plans to apply to the ECHR. As for other former political and military leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh held in Baku, Sahakyan said she was in consultations with their families and that further details would be made public later.

“Of course, these processes will have legal continuity,” she said.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
