Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II with Luis Moreno Ocampo
Travel Ban on Catholicos Prompts Concerns

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The travel ban on Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday, February 16 prompted angry responses from many people in Armenia and beyond.

Attorney Robert Amsterdam issued a statement calling Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan an “autocrat” for the travel ban.

“Armenia’s Prime Minister, Niko! Pashinyan, has spent months publicly denigrating and attacking Karekin II, the Catholicos. The Armenian state has been rounding up clergy and the church’s high-profile supporters, as well as confiscating assets. Many of Armenia’s bishops have been arrested by the authorities. Pashinyan has also said that he intends to seize control of Armenia’s largest religious organization, something that violates Article 17 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,” his statement noted.

Amsterdam is a lawyer for Samvel Karapetyan, a Russian-Armenian oligarch who himself has been imprisoned by the government. Karapetyan has been outspoken in his support for Catholicos Karekin II.

Amsterdam, founder and Managing Partner of Amsterdam & Partners LLP, added, “Pashinyan defines the term awkward autocrat in an attempt to change Armenian and European law to suit his paranoid insecurity. He is trying to threaten the legitimacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church. An Apostolic Church is based on leadership which forms a continuous line from the early Apostles. Only the Bolsheviks mirrored his behavior. The silence of Europe and the West is shameful and the fact that Armenia holds Christian prisoners as well as those in Baku is an embarrassment and a stain on this great country. Now is the moment for the West and the Armenian people to defend the values of freedom of religion and conscience.”

In Washington, the Armenian National Congress (ANC) voiced strong support for the Armenian Apostolic Church and denounced the repression against its leadership.

In a statement released on February 17, the ANC warned that criminal proceedings had been initiated against Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II for allegedly obstructing the enforcement of a court ruling involving Bishop Gevorg Saroyan, former head of the Masis (Massyatsotn) Diocese, with a travel ban imposed on him as a measure of restraint.

The opposition party called the move “an unprecedented violation of the constitutional order in Armenia’s history,” stating it complied with Pashinyan’s order.

“The court has trampled on the constitution,” the statement said, adding that law enforcement agencies had launched criminal proceedings for failure to comply with an unlawful ruling. The party accused state institutions of serving the prime minister’s personal interests rather than protecting human rights.

Armenian opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan accused the government of crossing another “red line” by opening a criminal case against Catholicos Karekin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and imposing a ban on his travel abroad.

In a statement , Manukyan, chairman of the National Democratic Union, said authorities had launched criminal proceedings against Karekin II and barred him from leaving the country.

“With every red line it crosses, the current government strikes at our state and future,” Manukyan said.

He argued that the authorities had followed a pattern of targeting key institutions under the banner of “cleansing”.

“This began with the thesis of ‘cleansing’ the army,” he said, alleging that weakening and dismantling the armed forces had left the country vulnerable to attack.

He said the government then turned to the judiciary, claiming that efforts to “cleanse” the courts had eroded their independence and undermined their obligation to uphold the law.

“Now it is ‘cleansing’ the church,” Manukyan said, accusing the authorities of seeking to weaken the Armenian Apostolic Church, which he described as a 1,700-year-old spiritual pillar of the Armenian people.

