Ruben Vardanyan: A Dignified Man, a Farcical Trial

During a phone conversation with his family, Ruben Vardanyan conveyed the content of his final statement at his trial in Baku, on February 10.
Refusing to participate in an imitation of justice, Vardanyan spoke about dignity, responsibility, and about peace that is possible only between equals.
Below is the full version of his final statement, available in text format and as an audio recording with English subtitles.
“On the 10th, I delivered my final statement in court. I barred my lawyer from presenting any defense arguments, because I did not believe this was a real court, but rather a show trial. There was no genuine possibility of a fair judicial process. As a result, despite intense pressure from the judges, my lawyer remained silent and presented no arguments whatsoever. I myself spoke only briefly. I will not repeat what I said in December – I have already expressed my core views. However, I did read one important poem, which I would like to share with you. In fact, I read two poems. Now, I want to read one poem that relates even more to Armenia than to the place where I am now.
This poem was written in the early 16th century by the Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli.
A ruler of golden lands buys people with silver,