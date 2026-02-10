California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces 2026 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Scholarship Contests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is accepting applications for its 2026 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Scholarship Contests, inviting California high school students (grades 9–12) to participate in an essay and visual arts competition marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The contests aim to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide while highlighting the cultural resilience, civic contributions, and lived experiences of Armenian Americans in California. Scholarship applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Winners will be announced on Friday, April 24, 2026, through mainstream and Armenian media outlets. All recipients will be notified directly by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and recognized by Foundation members during the Annual Armenian Advocacy Day. Visual arts finalists will be invited to display original artwork at the California State Capitol.

This year’s theme, Reimagining California, invites students to explore Armenian-American experiences through meaningful moments and conversations that highlight the community’s cultural resilience and its role in California’s history and future.

Full contest guidelines, eligibility requirements, award details, and submission instructions are available in the official scholarship supplement.

Essay Scholarship Awards are First Place $1,000, Second Place $750, and Third Place $500.

Visual Arts Scholarship Awards are First Place $1,000, Second Place $750, and Third Place $500.