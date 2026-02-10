US Vice President Vance Visits Armenia in Historic First

By Arshaluys Barseghyan
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Yerevan on Monday, February 9, marking the highest-level visit by an American leader since Armenia gained independence. Vance met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and following the talks, the two leaders announced plans to deepen cooperation in nuclear energy, news of Armenia’s first ever purchase of US military technology, and outlined deals in chip production in Armenia.
Vance headed to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, February 10.
Following the meeting with Pashinyan, Vance also met with the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.
After the talks on Monday, Pashinyan and Vance signed a joint statement announcing the completion of negotiations on an intergovernmental agreement between Armenia and the US on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
“This agreement will open a new page in the deepening energy partnership between Armenia and the US, and will contribute to the diversification of Armenia’s energy resources by involving safe and innovative technologies,” Pashinyan said following the signing ceremony.