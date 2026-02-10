US Vice President Vance Visits Armenia in Historic First

Pashinyan described Vance’s visit as having “truly historic and symbolic importance,” adding that it “reflects the depth of the strong and strategic partnership” that has emerged between the two countries.

Pashinyan also announced that Armenia had made a historic $11 million purchase of V-BAT surveillance drones from the US, saying their effectiveness had been proven by “rich experience of use” and expressing confidence that they would “significantly contribute” to the strengthening of Armenia’s defense capabilities. It marks the first time that Armenia has bought US-made military technology.

All actions and cooperation with the US “are aimed at peace and stability, and I am convinced that this goal is achievable,” Pashinyan added.

He also confirmed his participation in the first session of the Peace Council scheduled to be held on February 19 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

“Peace is not made by cautious people, peace is not made by people who are too focused on the past. Peace is made by people who are focused on the future,” Vance said in turn.

He emphasized that his visit marked “a new beginning” for Armenia and the US, as well as for their mutual partnership. The sentiment was echoed by Pashinyan, who said relations between Armenia and the US were at the highest they’ve ever been, pointing to Vance beside him as evidence.