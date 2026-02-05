Family Says Ex-captive Needs Surgery, Lacks Assistance

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The health of Vicken Euljekjian, recently returned from Azerbaijani captivity, has deteriorated, while his family faces severe social hardship, his wife Linda Euljekjian said on February 3.

According to her, Euljekjian’s blood pressure is dangerously high, and doctors warn of a risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

“Doctors say there is a risk of sudden cardiac arrest and he needs heart surgery. He also has liver problems and elevated white blood cell counts. The situation is very serious. Ms. Anahit Manasyan supported us with medical assistance, and Nairi Medical Center conducted examinations free of charge,” Linda Euljekjian said, as reported by Pastinfo.

She noted that alongside the health problems, the family is struggling with housing and social difficulties.

“We are currently living in a house where there is no social assistance. The situation has become very bad. Some friends rented this house for one month. But he has not received any social aid to pay rent or buy food. I am extremely worried, this situation stresses Vicken even more, which is bad for his health,” she said.

According to his wife, Euljekjian has also not yet been able to reunite with his children.