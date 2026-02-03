Six More Armenian Bishops Prosecuted

By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenian law-enforcement authorities have indicted six more bishops of the Armenian Apostolic Church, raising to ten the total number of senior clergymen prosecuted amid Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to depose Catholicos Karekin II.

Unlike three other archbishops and a bishop jailed last year, the six members of the church’s Supreme Spiritual Council were not arrested after being summoned to the Investigative Committee on Saturday, January 31. The law-enforcement agency instead banned them from leaving Armenia pending investigation.

They will therefore not be able to attend an emergency conference of the church’s top clergy in Austria. Their lawyers and the church’s Mother See in Echmiadzin believe the accusations leveled against them are aimed at scuttling the conference scheduled for February 16-19.

The accusations stem from Karekin’s January 27 decision to defrock another bishop, who is involved in Pashinyan’s controversial campaign to oust the supreme head of the church. The bishop, Gevorg Saroyan, was dismissed earlier in January as head of the church’s Masyatsotn Diocese encompassing parts of Armenia’s southern Ararat province.

With Pashinyan’s encouragement, Saroyan refused to obey the decision and went on to challenge it in court. In an unprecedented injunction, a district court ruled on January 16 that Saroyan must be reinstated pending its verdict on the lawsuit.