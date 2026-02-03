Pressure on Iran Intensifies

In recent days, developments surrounding Iran have been unfolding at an extremely rapid pace, with possible scenarios pointing in very different directions. Just a week ago, President Trump was dispatching naval forces to the Middle East, stating that he hoped Iran would come to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the option of preventive strikes against Iran was currently on the table. Iran, for its part, announced that its armed forces were prepared for any possible developments, despite the protest actions taking place inside the country.
Shortly thereafter, US naval forces — specifically the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying strike group — were deployed not far from Iran’s maritime borders, prepared for possible action. However, no such action ultimately took place.
The next phase was marked by a significant escalation of US pressure: the imposition of sanctions on countries trading with Iran, along with intensified diplomatic activity by three Arab states of the Persian Gulf allied with the United States seeking to persuade President Trump to pursue a deal rather than war.
The subsequent phase involved concrete steps by third countries. First, several states began evacuating their citizens from Iran, while others announced their intention to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
It is evident that we are currently dealing with a situation in which developments around Iran are unfolding according to a phased logic. In the initial phase, large-scale protest actions took place inside Iran. The authorities managed to contain and stabilize the situation, and no external intervention — at least in the form of military action — occurred, despite strong pressure and harsh rhetoric from the United States.
It is clear that President Trump, consistent with his negotiating style, is applying maximum pressure on Iran with the aim of forcing the country’s leadership to sit down at the negotiating table and ultimately abandon its nuclear program. Trump used this tactic before with different countries such as North Korea. At the same time, Iran has consistently stated that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful in nature, a claim that Washington does not accept. It is also evident that within the Trump administration there are influential circles advocating a hardline approach toward Iran and pushing for the implementation of tougher measures against Tehran.