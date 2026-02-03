Governor Files Complaint against Oz after His ‘Baseless and Racist’ Attacks on Calif. Armenians

LOS ANGELES (Combined Sources) — Gavin Newsom accused the Trump administration official Dr. Mehmet Oz of discrimination in a civil rights complaint filed with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Friday, January 30.
Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator, recently visited Los Angeles and filmed a video alleging that members of the city’s Armenian community orchestrated large-scale healthcare fraud. The post set off a days-long public quarrel that culminated in the California governor’s announcement.
“My office is filing a civil rights complaint seeking an investigation into Dr. Oz’s baseless and racist allegations against Armenian Americans in California,” Newsom said.
In the complaint filed with the HHS, Newsom’s office argued that Oz’s “racially-charged and false public statements” could discourage people in the targeted community from participation in hospice and home-care programs.
The governor’s office noted the claims had “already caused real-world harm” by significantly slowing business at an Armenian bakery that is shown in the video.
Oz and the CMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint or the content of the video, and they have not publicly shared details that confirm the fraud being alleged. But the Trump administration has frequently alleged there is widespread fraud in Medicare, Medicaid and other social service programs in Democratic states.