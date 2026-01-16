Naghash Ensemble Makes New Jersey Debut Before a Sold-Out Audience

TENAFLY, N.J. — On Saturday, January 10, the Tekeyan Cultural Association Greater New York Chapter presented the renowned Naghash Ensemble of Armenia in concert at the Presbyterian Church Sanctuary here. The evening was a success, drawing a sold-out crowd of more than 350 attendees who experienced an unforgettable night of spiritual and traditional Armenian music.

The chair of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Greater New York Chapter, Hilda Hartounian, warmly welcomed the guests and provided a brief introduction to both the Naghash Ensemble and the Tekeyan Cultural Association. She highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to preserving, promoting and celebrating Armenian culture, arts and heritage through meaningful cultural programming.

From the moment the ensemble took the stage, the mesmerizing voices of the vocalists of the Naghash Ensemble, Hasmik Baghdasaryan, Tatevik Movsesyan, and Arpine Ter-Petrosyan, captivated the audience. Their powerful yet delicate harmonies, rooted in medieval Armenian sacred poetry and folk traditions, created an atmosphere of deep reflection and artistic beauty. The other members of Naghash are Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), Aramayis Nikoghosyan (oud), Tigran Hovhannisyan (dhol) and Hodian on piano. The audience responded with sustained applause, clearly moved by the ensemble’s masterful performance and emotional depth.

The Naghash Ensemble was founded by acclaimed composer and pianist John Hodian, who is based in Armenia. Under his artistic direction, the ensemble has gained international recognition for its innovative interpretations of the works of the medieval Armenian poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash. Hodian’s compositions seamlessly blend Armenian sacred and folk traditions with classical and contemporary elements, creating a unique musical language that resonates with audiences worldwide. For this special concert, all members of the Naghash Ensemble traveled from Armenia, making the evening even more meaningful for the local community.

The TCA Greater New York Chapter continues its mission to serve the community by fostering cultural awareness, supporting artistic excellence, and creating opportunities for intergenerational and cross-cultural engagement. Presenting the Naghash Ensemble reflects the chapter’s dedication to bringing world-class Armenian artists to local audiences and strengthening cultural ties within the community.

The concert was an evening where music, history, and community came together in a truly inspiring celebration of Armenian spiritual and artistic heritage.