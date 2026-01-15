Azerbaijan Makes Second Fuel Shipment to Armenia

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia is importing a second batch of fuel from Azerbaijan in line with recent agreements reached by the governments of the two states, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced on Friday, January 9.

Papoyan said a train carrying 6,100 tons of Azerbaijani petrol and 1,500 tons of diesel fuel is about to reach Armenia via Georgia.

Azerbaijan already sent a trainload of 1,300 tons of gasoline less than a month ago, the first shipment of its kind carried in line with understandings reached by Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers in November.

The shipment was granted a one-off exemption from Georgian transit fees. At least half of it was purchased by a company belonging to Khachatur Sukiasyan, a wealthy businessman close to the Armenian government, and distributed, at a below-market price, through a gas station chain also controlled by him. The other wholesale buyer is formally owned by a young man related to another tycoon, Samvel Aleksanian.

Papoyan said on January 8 that the same two companies will also buy the second batch of fuel. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters hours later that the Armenian government handpicked them after making sure that they have no problem buying Azerbaijan fuel and facing strong condemnation from Armenian opposition circles.

Pashinyan has repeatedly portrayed the fuel shipments as proof of “peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.” His domestic maintain that the Azerbaijani government is using them for propaganda purposes.