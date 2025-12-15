Tbilisi-based Israeli House to Open Unofficial ‘Embassy’ in Armenia

By Larry Luxner
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
TBILISI, Georgia — Israel has no embassy in Armenia, but Yerevan will soon get the next best thing. In early 2026, Israeli House — a non-governmental network of cultural centers representing the Jewish state — plans to open its 28th branch worldwide in Armenia.
Local businessman Itsik Moshe, founder of both Israeli House and the Israel-Georgia Chamber of Business, made the announcement December 14 on the last day of a conference in Tbilisi marking the 35th anniversary of Jewish immigration, or aliyah, to Israel from the former Soviet Union.
“Israel Week” attracted some 300 people, about a third of them from Israel. The rest were mostly Georgians, with delegates coming also from Armenia, Turkey, Tajikistan and Iraqi Kurdistan. A few hours before participants gathered to light a menorah for the first night of Chanukah, news broke of the terrorist attack in Sydney, which killed 15 Australians doing the same thing.
“This is yet another painful reminder of the rising antisemitism that we all need to fight. We live in a very complicated world where facts are often blurred and the truth is hijacked,” said Yitzhak Shmuli, director-general of the Israel office of United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.