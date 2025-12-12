Armenia’s Church–State Tensions Need Clarity, Not Conflict

By Archbishop Khajag Barsamian

The Armenian people are living through a historic turning point. For the first time in centuries, we have an enduring and independent Republic of Armenia. Yet roughly three-quarters of the Armenian Apostolic faithful live outside its borders, in a vast and diverse diaspora.

This new reality raises an urgent but often confused question: What is the proper role of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and what is the proper role of the state?

Armenian identity and Christian faith have been tightly woven together. Our medieval writers often spoke of God and homeland in the same breath. This bond helped Armenians survive foreign rule, genocide, and dispersion.

But what helped us survive statelessness can easily create confusion in a modern republic.

Today, the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin stands on the territory of a sovereign Armenian state. The Catholicos of All Armenians resides in Armenia. Yet most Armenians who look to Etchmiadzin as their spiritual home live abroad. Is the Church mainly the religious arm of the Republic of Armenia? Or is it a global spiritual body for Armenians everywhere, with a mission that cannot be reduced to any one state?

In the Catholic world, the Holy See (the Vatican) and the State of Italy eventually defined their relationship clearly (Lateran Treaty 11 February, 1929): one is a spiritual center with a worldwide flock; the other is a nation-state with its own political responsibilities. Armenia faces a similar need for clarification, adapted to our own history and circumstances.

Such clarity begins with a few basic principles.