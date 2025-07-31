  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

The Mandarin Oriental in Bodrum
Aliyev Family Buys Luxury Hotel Shares in Turkey for $500 M

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (News.am) — The Aliyev family has acquired a 50-percent stake in the five-star Mandarin Oriental Bodrum hotel in Mugla (Turkey) through an investment of 500 million euros, Türkiye Today reported on July 29.

The deal, done in partnership with Turkish development company Astas Holding, was realized through Pasha Holding, whose largest shareholders are reportedly Leyla and Arzu Aliyev, daughters of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which directly links the investment to the country’s ruling family.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
