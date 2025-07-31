Europe Accused of Going Soft on Azerbaijan to Avoid Buying Russian Gas

By Magerram Zeynalov & Grigor Atanesian
BAKU (BBC News) — When a young peace activist was jailed for 15 years for high treason in Azerbaijan last month, his friends’ anger was directed primarily at the European Union, ahead of the government that put him behind bars.
Bahruz Samadov, a 30-year-old PhD student, is facing one of the harshest sentences ever given to a critic of President Ilham Aliyev’s 21-year rule. He rejects the charge as fabricated.
The EU “may keep flirting with Baku, but silence has its cost,” one critic complained.
Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared Azerbaijan a “key partner” in EU efforts to move away from Russian natural gas.
In that time, Aliyev has re-established control of the breakaway Karabakh region, causing an exodus of its entire Armenian population; he has also secured a fifth consecutive term in an election widely criticised by monitors, and cracked down on opposition and press freedom.