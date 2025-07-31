Baykar Tests Drone Flights near Armenia Border

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Turkish defense company Baykar carried out simulated drone flights last week along Armenia’s border, according to Sputnik Armenia citing the After War Telegram channel. The simulations included trajectories from near Izmir to Nakhichevan, and later along the Armenia–Tavush frontier.

Screenshots from the Flightradar service show the drone first appearing near Izmir in Turkey, then across Nakhichevan, later in the Yevlakh region. A second screenshot shows the UAV flying along the Armenian border in Tavush.

Baykar’s website states that these simulations allow drone operators to perform tests without security risks. The company notes the ability to run “dangerous scenarios” that need validation during flight operations.

To closely mimic real conditions, the simulated flights were displayed on radar systems, indicating possible near‑real operational visibility.