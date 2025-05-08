  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
From left, Dr. Sharon Chekijian, Artak Beglaryan and Dr. Armen Marsoobian at Yale
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Programs at Yale University Commemorate Genocide

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several events marking the Armenian Genocide took place at Yale University on April 24 and 25.

The first was a candlelight vigil held on April 24 at the Women’s Table outside the iconic Yale Sterling Memorial Library under the auspices of the Yale Armenian Network.(YAN)

Father Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull conducted a prayer service. Assisting in the service were Kit Kaolian, Ara Mnatsakanian and Anie Mnatsakanian

The Yale Armenian Network is an undergraduate student association that fosters and promotes Armenian culture and heritage to the Yale community. Consisting of members across Yale College, the graduate schools and affiliate institutions, YAN is an organization that seeks to support and amplify the underrepresented Armenian culture at Yale.

Its officers are Victoria Mnatsakanyan, co-president and treasurer, Derek Esrailian, co-president and Dr. Sharon Chekijian, staff advisor.

Artak Beglaryan and Karnik Kerkonyan speak at Yale.

Mnatsakanyan said of the vigil: “The annual Armenian Genocide Candlelight Vigil at Yale is one of our most heartfelt events of the year. It serves as both a solemn remembrance of the profound tragedies our people have endured — and continue to face — and a meaningful opportunity for Armenians across Connecticut to come together in community. We are especially grateful to Father Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension for leading the service each year with such care and compassion. We welcome all who are able to join us, regardless of their personal connection to Armenia.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Harry Mazadoorian, a longtime member of the Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee and a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law school stated that “he applauded the efforts of the Yale Armenian Network for organizing the moving vigil , keeping the memory of the Armenian Genocide brightly burning and focusing on Armenian issues at Yale and beyond. These young people are a credit to their heritage “

The second event at Yale was a presentation on April 25 by Artak Beglaryan, president of the Union for the Protection of Interests and Rights of the Artsakh People, sponsored by the Yale Program on Genocide Studies.

Beglaryan is the Former State Minister and Former Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno- Karabakh). He also was the keynote speaker at the Connecticut Genocide Committee annual Commemoration at the State Capitol on April 26.

David Simon, Director of the Yale Genocide Studies Program, welcomed the attendees.

Founded in January 1998, the Genocide Studies Program at Yale University’s MacMillan Center conducts research, seminars and conferences on comparative, interdisciplinary, and policy issues relating to the phenomenon of genocide.

Prof. Armen Marsoobian of Southern Connecticut State University introduced Beglaryan as a heroic figure. Marsoobian said: “Artak Beglaryan has been a tireless advocate for the Armenians of Artsakh for decades. As minster in the last Republic of Artsakh government he survived the 2023 genocidal blockade by the Azerbaijani regime, while most of his fellow ministers are now held hostage in Baku. He continues his advocacy work for his people despite his exile from his homeland.”

Some of the participants and organizers outside Yale Law School

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The third event was a panel presentation on April 25 together with a light supper. The discussion centered on “The right of Return and the Artsakh Armenians.” Beglaryan and Karnig Kerkonian, international lawyer, participated with Lucine Abovyan, Yale World Fellow, serving as moderator. The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the YAN joined the McMillan Center’s Genocide Studies Program and its European Studies Council and co-sponsored the events.

Marc Mamigonian, director of academic affairs at NAASR,  said of the programs: “We’re honored to be part of these two important programs, both featuring Artak Beglaryan, who has dedicated his life to human rights and justice for the Armenians of Artsakh in particular. The voices of advocates like Beglaryan and Karnig Kerkonian need to be heard, and we’re grateful to Yale for providing these forums.”

 

SHARE
Previous Merrimack Valley Armenian Churches Commemorate 110th Anniversary of Genocide
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.