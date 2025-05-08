Programs at Yale University Commemorate Genocide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several events marking the Armenian Genocide took place at Yale University on April 24 and 25.

The first was a candlelight vigil held on April 24 at the Women’s Table outside the iconic Yale Sterling Memorial Library under the auspices of the Yale Armenian Network.(YAN)

Father Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull conducted a prayer service. Assisting in the service were Kit Kaolian, Ara Mnatsakanian and Anie Mnatsakanian

The Yale Armenian Network is an undergraduate student association that fosters and promotes Armenian culture and heritage to the Yale community. Consisting of members across Yale College, the graduate schools and affiliate institutions, YAN is an organization that seeks to support and amplify the underrepresented Armenian culture at Yale.

Its officers are Victoria Mnatsakanyan, co-president and treasurer, Derek Esrailian, co-president and Dr. Sharon Chekijian, staff advisor.

Mnatsakanyan said of the vigil: “The annual Armenian Genocide Candlelight Vigil at Yale is one of our most heartfelt events of the year. It serves as both a solemn remembrance of the profound tragedies our people have endured — and continue to face — and a meaningful opportunity for Armenians across Connecticut to come together in community. We are especially grateful to Father Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension for leading the service each year with such care and compassion. We welcome all who are able to join us, regardless of their personal connection to Armenia.”