MP Jon Inarritu
Armenian GenocideInternational

Impunity Leads to More Crimes Against Humanity, Spanish Lawmaker Says

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MADRID (Armenpress) — The likelihood of repetition of mass crimes increases with impunity, Spanish legislator Jon Inarritu said this week.

The MP made the remarks when asked about Turkiye’s continual denial of the Armenian Genocide.

Inarritu told Armenpress that the systematic denial of the Armenian Genocide by Turkiye isn’t simply an insult to the memory of the victims, but it also perpetuates the culture of impunity.

He said Turkiye ought to recognize the Armenian Genocide not only as a matter of historical justice but as a moral imperative.

“Turkiye has institutionalized its denial as state policy, combining historical revisionism, diplomatic pressure, economic threats and well-funded disinformation campaigns through international lobby. This kind of approach disrupts truth, distorts the present and closes any real path towards reconciliation,” he said.

He said the international community ought to have a stronger approach towards the matter.

“The international community should have a strong and principled stance in line with international law and human rights. The recognition of the Armenian Genocide isn’t just a matter of historical justice, but a moral imperative. Furthermore, comprehensive pressure must be exerted on Turkiye to open its archives, assume responsibility and head towards full and unequivocal recognition. Sustainable peace can be built only through truth,” Inarritu added.

The Spanish legislator said it would take a deep transformation of culture and identity for Turkiye to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide. He pointed out Germany facing its own past in terms of the Holocaust.

“Recognition would require a deep cultural transformation, a transformation of identity. Germany facing its own past after the Holocaust is a strong example: Only when the society sincerely faces its history can it begin a true democratic evolution. In case of Turkiye this would mean dismantling the fundamental nationalism based on denial. It requires the Turkish civil society, especially the younger generation, to reconcile with the fact that in the final years of the Ottoman Empire more than 1,5 million Armenians, as well as other Christian minorities like the Assyrians and Pontic Greeks, were systematically exterminated. This is not about reopening the wounds, but recognizing these wounds in order to heal them,” he said.

Nonetheless, according to the Spanish legislator, such a recognition by present-day Turkiye, which in his words has a political environment formed as a result of “authoritarianism, political Islam and neo-Ottoman” histories, is unlikely in short-term.

“Nevertheless, I hope that with time another Turkiye will emerge, more democratic, more pluralistic and more ready, to face its history without fear,” Inarritu said.

He also spoke about the Armenia-Turkiye normalization process and the possible impact of the Armenian Genocide on the dialogue.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“The fact that Armenia and Turkiye are engaged in dialogue is a commendable development in itself, especially at times of global atmosphere of polarization and diplomatic deadlocks. Any effort aimed at mutual understanding, even if initially aimed at pragmatic issues such as opening of borders or economic links, must be encouraged. Nevertheless, it is difficult to imagine that the genocide issue will evidently appear in the agenda. Addressing this tragedy requires political maturity, ethical determination and institutional courage, which unfortunately the current Turkish leadership lacks. Nevertheless, if the dialogue is maintained over time and is based on mutual respect and good faith, it could gradually create the conditions for honestly and constructively approaching the Armenian Genocide issue,” he added.

The “never again” slogan, in terms of the Armenian Genocide or other genocides, must become a universal guarantee and not just an empty motto, the Spanish MP stressed.

“The Armenian case is very symbolic, the fact that the genocide was denied for over a century created a dangerous precedent. The truly developed mankind must invest in active remembrance, strong historic education and transitional justice as pillars of our ethnical foundation. At the same time, clarity is significant, not every crime amounts to genocide, and [tossing around] the term disrupts its meaning. But when we talk about a coordinated, planned extermination fueled by ethnic or religious motives, as was the case of the Armenians, there can’t be any justification or relativity. Naming such crimes is not simply a duty for the past, but a guarantee for the future,” Innaritu said.

 

