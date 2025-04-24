  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Prof. Ardem Patapoutian
Nobel laureate: I Owe America My Success. Today, Its Scientific Future Is in Danger

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Dr. Ardem Patapoutian

As a boy growing up in war-torn Lebanon, I never could have imagined that moving to America would lead me to a life in science. I grew up amid civil war in Lebanon, where my family had sought refuge after escaping persecution during the Armenian genocide by Ottoman Turks. Our days in Lebanon were filled with uncertainty, violence and the constant awareness that life could drastically change in an instant.

When I arrived in the United States as a young immigrant, I stepped into a country that offered not only safety but limitless potential, powered by education, scientific inquiry and the open exchange of ideas. This country gave me the opportunity to train as a biomedical scientist and to collaborate with dedicated researchers from around the world who, like me, had found a home in the United States. In fact, I would not be here without the federal Pell grant that offered financial aid to me as a college student.

Today, I watch with deep sadness as the United States’ remarkable scientific enterprise, which took generations of hard work and national investment to build, faces a concerted dismantling by the current administration. American science is the envy of the world, but this global leadership is now threatened by draconian cuts to federal support of biomedical research through the defunding of grants and drastic reductions in funding for essential research costs and infrastructure. This will have catastrophic consequences for the US biomedical research and medical sector, choking off the next generation of medical advances and undermining our global competitiveness at a time when other countries are working hard to overtake us.

As for so many scientists, National Institutes of Health funding has been critical to my research. Federal grants supported the experiments in my lab that uncovered the body’s sensors for temperature and touch. These discoveries help us understand, at the molecular level, how we feel a warm hug from a loved one or the prick of a thorn on a rose bush. What began as a curiosity-driven question – “How do you feel?” – has implications far beyond the initial scope, potentially leading to new types of treatments for pain, cardiovascular disease and more. The progress of this research has now been delayed while my lab waits on a crucial research grant that was supposed to start in February on finding new cures for pain.

In fact, nearly every medical advance we rely on today would not exist without curiosity-driven research funded by the NIH and other agencies that supported research at universities and nonprofit institutes across the country. Whether it’s lifesaving cancer therapies like Keytruda and cisplatin or the now-routine use of MRI scanning for diagnosis, the fruits of federally funded research have profoundly reshaped modern medicine and improved countless lives. Beyond medicine, basic research underpinned innovations such as the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and the critical understanding of ozone depletion that preserved our atmosphere.

History shows that science reliably generates immense economic benefit. The impact of NIH investment is astounding. Every dollar of NIH funding generates approximately $2.56 in local economic growth, according to a report by United for Medical Research. NIH-funded research supports over 450,000 jobs across the country, injecting nearly $95 billion annually into the economy.

In every corner of our society, these achievements, made possible through sustained public investment in scientific exploration, have led to a healthier, more prosperous future for everyone. Cutting these investments does not save money; it impoverishes our future, sacrificing decades of progress.

Moreover, the ongoing efforts to diminish scientific investment are having a massive negative effect on our ability to attract and train young scientists. Graduate school admissions are being drastically cut due to uncertainty and shrinking budgets, effectively halting the recruitment and training of the next generation of innovators, as our most promising trainees look for opportunities overseas. This threatens our future competitiveness and ability to lead globally in scientific discovery and innovation.

The global biotech market, which the United States currently dominates, is expected to grow to nearly $3.9 trillion by the end of the decade. Competition in this economic sector is becoming ever fiercer. China and other countries covet America’s biomedical research success and have spent decades trying to catch up. These misguided policies will hand China exactly what it wants. In fact, I’ve already been approached with an offer to relocate my lab to China, complete with a promise of 20 years of stable research funding. While I have no plans to leave the United States, the fact that such offers are becoming increasingly attractive should be a wake-up call.

So, I ask you: How do you feel? How do you feel as we fall behind in global scientific progress? As economic uncertainty grows? As the health of your families and communities is put at risk? As patients are cut off from clinical trials? I know I feel outrage, and I hope others recognize what’s at stake and feel the urgency to support science.

I love America, the country that adopted me and offered immense opportunities. As a US citizen, I believe it’s my duty to advocate for investment in science, which has long been one of the keys to of our national success: improving health, creating jobs and generating tremendous economic returns. The scientific community is not opposed to examining how taxpayer funds are used; on the contrary, we welcome efforts to improve efficiency and better serve the American public. But what’s happening now has nothing to do with efficiency. These actions against science are indiscriminate and risk doing real, long-lasting harm.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The consequences of such policies must be clearly communicated to the public and to our elected officials across the political spectrum. We especially urge Republican leaders, who hold the legislative majority, to join us in ensuring that science remains a nonpartisan priority. All Americans know someone affected by cancer and heart disease, and disinformation has no place in science or medicine. Now is the time for all of us to speak up – because protecting American science means protecting our future shared prosperity.

 

( Dr. Ardem Patapoutian is a professor of neuroscience at the Scripps Research Institute. In 2021, he received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. This commentary originally appeared on cnn.com on April 9.)

 

