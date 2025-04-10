Armenian Female Tech Platform Expands to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is now home to FEMINNO, the largest female innovation platform in Armenia and the entire South Caucasus. The platform officially celebrated its Los Angeles chapter launch in Glendale, joined by the city’s mayor, Elen Asatryan.

“We are eager to see the amazing work you do and the opportunities you will bring to the community by empowering women to succeed in their endeavors and creating space to lead by example and innovation,” the Mayor’s Commendation noted; it was handed to FEMINNO founder Seda Papoyan by Mayor Asatryan following her opening remarks.

Founded in Armenia, FEMINNO is a global movement dedicated to empowering women through innovation, leadership and breaking barriers in STEM and beyond. Its mission is to challenge gender stereotypes and create opportunities for women to thrive. The Los Angeles launch marks FEMINNO’s first official international chapter.

“After three transformative years in Armenia and hosting satellite conferences in San Francisco and Sydney, we are thrilled to bring our powerful movement to Los Angeles. This is an opportunity to elevate the local Armenian talent while engaging a diverse community — women and men alike,” said Papoyan.

The launch event featured a lineup of speakers making significant contributions both locally and internationally. Among them was Dr. Karine Sargsyan, the scientific director of the Cancer Biobank at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a precision medicine expert, foresight scientist and bestselling author. Zarik Boghossian, Chairman of ZEMA Group and a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in advanced tech innovation, also joined the stage. Linda Megerdichian, a digital hardware design engineer specializing in high-speed signal processing devices, shared her perspective as a woman in the tech industry. Traveling from Armenia, Mariam Torosyan, founder and CEO of Safe YOU, presented her vision for a safer digital space for women and girls. Her platform, now active in six countries including the U.S., combats gender-based violence through technology. The evening also featured speakers and contributors from the tech, academic, entrepreneurial and arts communities, further enriching the conversation with diverse perspectives and expertise.

As part of the launch program, an interactive discussion took place on the topic: “Leading in STEM: Are Women Innovating or Just Catching Up?”