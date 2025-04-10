Actor Joe Manganiello Speaks on Capitol Hill at Genocide Commemoration

WASHINGTON — Actor and director Joe Manganiello joined Members of Congress as keynote speaker at the annual Congressional Armenian Genocide Commemoration. In a moving tribute to his great-grandmother, who was an Armenian Genocide survivor, he delivered a powerful and moving presentation in a capacity-filled room on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Manganiello told the rapt audience how he became inspired by his grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s courage to speak out about the Armenian Genocide and to advocate for the rights of Armenians. His genuine passion for human rights and concerns about the plight of the Armenian people was shared by a number of elected officials in an evening of commemoration and vows to ensure a more secure future for Armenia.

“As the echoes of what happened 110 years ago still reverberate throughout our generation…we have to take action and we have to use our voices,” said Joe Manganiello. “I’m here to tell my great-grandmother’s story, I’m here to put an end to the generational trauma that has affected my family, I’m here because of the current situation, and I’m here to tell the world to do the right thing.”

Elected officials present at the Commemoration included: Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Representatives Frank Pallone, Jr (D-NJ), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), George Latimer (D-NY), Herb Conaway (D-NJ), and a statement by Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) was referenced.

Markey reflected on the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred during the Armenian Genocide who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire and emphasized that he “fought alongside” the Armenian people “for many years in order to have a formal recognition of that genocide, and after decades of advocacy” the U.S. “finally got to stand on the right side of history.”

Tying in the continuing atrocities against the Armenian people by Azerbaijan, Markey emphasized that “these crimes demand accountability,” and pressed for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians. He recalled his trip to Baku alongside Pallone last November during COP29, to find a “resolution in a way which protects and guarantees Armenia’s sovereignty,” but in turn they were faced with threats.