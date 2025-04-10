  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Actor and director Joe Manganiello
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Actor Joe Manganiello Speaks on Capitol Hill at Genocide Commemoration

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
52
0

WASHINGTON — Actor and director Joe Manganiello joined Members of Congress as keynote speaker at the annual Congressional Armenian Genocide Commemoration. In a moving tribute to his great-grandmother, who was an Armenian Genocide survivor, he delivered a powerful and moving presentation in a capacity-filled room on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Manganiello told the rapt audience how he became inspired by his grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s courage to speak out about the Armenian Genocide and to advocate for the rights of Armenians. His genuine passion for human rights and concerns about the plight of the Armenian people was shared by a number of elected officials in an evening of commemoration and vows to ensure a more secure future for Armenia.

(l-r) Reps. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Laura Friedman (D-CA), and Herb Conaway (D-NJ)

“As the echoes of what happened 110 years ago still reverberate throughout our generation…we have to take action and we have to use our voices,” said Joe Manganiello. “I’m here to tell my great-grandmother’s story, I’m here to put an end to the generational trauma that has affected my family, I’m here because of the current situation, and I’m here to tell the world to do the right thing.”

Elected officials present at the Commemoration included: Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Representatives Frank Pallone, Jr (D-NJ), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), George Latimer (D-NY), Herb Conaway (D-NJ), and a statement by Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) was referenced.

Markey reflected on the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred during the Armenian Genocide who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire and emphasized that he “fought alongside” the Armenian people “for many years in order to have a formal recognition of that genocide, and after decades of advocacy” the U.S. “finally got to stand on the right side of history.”

Tying in the continuing atrocities against the Armenian people by Azerbaijan, Markey emphasized that “these crimes demand accountability,” and pressed for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians. He recalled his trip to Baku alongside Pallone last November during COP29, to find a “resolution in a way which protects and guarantees Armenia’s sovereignty,” but in turn they were faced with threats.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“We cannot ignore Azerbaijan’s ongoing occupation of Armenia’s sovereign territory, the build-up of Azeri forces along the border, and their continued threats,” said Markey. “As we honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the Armenian Genocide, I will continue to work alongside you.”

(l-r) Senators Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr (D-NJ), and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)

Schiff highlighted that the historic achievement of U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was “only possible because of a resilient, empowered, and enduring Armenian diaspora, and decades of your hard work,” and that it is a “testament to the efforts of thousands of activists and organizations, and a victory for human rights.”

He noted, however, that the “wounds remain open” as Azerbaijan “echoes the genocide and actions of a century ago, with the support of Turkey,” and that the President of the United States must “use all of the tools at his disposal to pressure Aliyev to release Armenian prisoners of war.”

Kim stated the importance of preserving memory while making ongoing efforts to stop mass atrocities, which continue to occur against the Armenian people today.

“I stand before you to pay tribute and recognize the past, and stand alongside you as we look forward to make sure we do everything we can to deliver for your children and grandchildren a better and peaceful world,” said Kim.

Assembly Co-Chair Talin Yacoubian stated that it was “heartbreaking” that Armenians are “still facing existential threats” 110 years later as she reflected on testifying before Congress and advocating alongside 80 “passionate and dedicated college students” on Capitol Hill.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“My heart was full of pride, but at the same time full of pain as I was watching these young adults grapple and advocate about so many grave issues,” said Yacoubian. “The Armenian people have endured genocide, exile, and erasure, but we are still here.”

“In this moment we ask America not just to remember history, but to help shape its course and to stand with Armenians in our pursuit of justice,” she concluded.

ANCA National Chairman George Aghjayan reflected on his family story of survival and underscored that the “crimes did not end in 1915 and continue until today.”

Keith Nahigian, former Assembly intern and founder of Nahigian Strategies served as Master of Ceremonies, and Rev. Sarkis Aktavoukian, pastor of the Soorp Khatch Armenian Church of Bethesda, MD, offered the benediction and closing prayer.

SHARE
Previous Armenian Female Tech Platform Expands to Los Angeles
Next Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Will Officially Open in Japan on June 1
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.