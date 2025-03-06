According to pro-government media outlet Caliber, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been told “they must leave” Azerbaijan.

Previously, the Baku offices of these organizations were “notified about the need to review the format of cooperation,” Caliber reported on Sunday, March 2, citing the information available to their editorial team.

According to Caliber, the main reason for the decision was that Azerbaijan is now able to “address emerging challenges independently,” including those specifically related to Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that in 2025, more than $2.4 billion have already been allocated for the reconstruction of the region.

In addition, Caliber cited an example from the EU as proof Azerbaijan was not “reinventing the wheel” by refusing international support, noting that several refugee support centers established in Poland by the UNHCR in 2022 to assist Ukrainian refugees in transit zones were closed the following year after refugee needs changed and there was a shift towards more sustainability in aid, including increased collaboration with local organizations and municipalities.

Beyond citing Azerbaijan’s growth, Caliber also criticized the UNDP for alleged “corruption, systemic management failures, and a lack of transparency,” citing an audit conducted by the UNDP’s Office of Internal Audit and Investigations.

In particular, the article claimed that in 2023, the UNDP allocated $754,570 to 23 local civil society organizations which were not properly registered with the state, calling it a “flagrant disregard for legal and ethical standards.”