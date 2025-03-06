Demonstrations in Yerevan Call for Release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan

By Arshaluys Barseghyan
YEREVAN —Several demonstrations have taken place in Yerevan since 28 February, calling on the government and international organizations to pressure Azerbaijan to release Armenian prisoners — including former Nagorno-Karabakh officials — being tried in Azerbaijan.
On Monday, March 3, a demonstration was held near the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yerevan, amidst reports that Azerbaijan sought to push the ICRC, UNDP, and UNHCR out of the country.
Previously, on February 28, a demonstration was held near the Foreign Ministry and UN office in Yerevan.
According to Armenpress, the protesters demanded that the Armenian authorities “convene a meeting with accredited diplomats in Armenia to present the crimes taking place against our compatriots in Baku and demand substantial steps.”
They also noted that the Armenian authorities ‘must raise this issue on international platforms’.