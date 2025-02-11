  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian GenocideCommunity

California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces Scholarships in Remembrance of Armenian Genocide

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
46
0

SACRAMENTO — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is hosting two scholarship contests in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. California high school students (grades 9-12) are invited to participate in an essay and/or a visual arts contest to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its 110th anniversary. All scholarship applications must be submitted by the Friday, March 28, 2025, deadline.

Winners will be announced to mainstream and Armenian media on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation will contact all winners directly to award them at its Annual Armenian Advocacy Day. Winners will also receive special recognition from the Foundation’s members. Original artwork may be requested from visual arts finalists for display in the California State Capitol.

Criteria for each contest are detailed below. Students may enter both contests, but each application must be submitted separately. All applications must be submitted to the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation using this submission form (bit.ly/2025CALCF) to register and submit the application by or before 11:59 PM on Friday, March 28, 2025. No exceptions.

Essay Scholarship Awards are First Place $1,000, Second Place $750, and Third Place $500.
Visual Arts Scholarship Awards are First Place $1,000, Second Place $750, and Third Place $500.

Essay Scholarship

Prompt: You are hired as the Executive Director of the California Hall of Fame. You must select a prominent historical Armenian figure from California to be featured in the Hall of Fame. Who do you decide to feature? Explain your choice. Identify the individual’s most significant contributions and their impacts to California. Describe how their accomplishments have positively impacted the Armenian American diaspora.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Requirements: Essay must directly respond to the essay prompt. Responses must be 750-1000 words and no more than four (4) pages in length. Responses must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, and double-spaced. Applicant’s first and last name must be included at the top of each page with a page number.

Visual Arts Scholarship

Prompt: Illustrate the achievements and importance of California’s Armenian community. Discuss the impacts and contributions of California’s Armenian diaspora to the state’s cultural and social prominence.

Requirements: Include a 300-500 word personal statement explaining the artwork. Must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, double-spaced, and include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of the page. Artwork must be original work created by the applicant. Only two-dimensional, visual art submissions will be accepted. Submission types are limited to drawings, paintings, photographs, digital illustrations, and graphic design. Artwork may not exceed an 11×17 frame and must weigh less than 25 pounds.

Artwork and the accompanying personal statement may not include any nudity, excessive and/or graphic violence, racial slurs, derogatory and/or offensive language, profanity, and may not make use of or replicate existing artwork.

Include up to five (5) high-definition photographs of the artwork. Take pictures in good lighting to ensure reviewers can see the details in the artwork. Provide different angles to showcase the depth of the artwork.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: art, writing
SHARE
Previous Five First Amendment Questions with New Freedom Forum Fellow Ashkhen Kazaryan
Next Hyatt CEO Named 2025 Cornell Hospitality Icon
Discover more cities:
TurkeyUSA
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.